The Nassau Bay Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez.

NASSAU BAY, Texas — Police in Nassau Bay are asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing child.

They say 11-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez was last seen Wednesday around 8 p.m. at her family's home. She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue shorts.

Kimberly is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and curly brown hair.