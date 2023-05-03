Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing Georgia man last seen in Louisiana

Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen leaving a hotel in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The search for a missing Georgia man who was last seen in Louisiana has intensified.

"The reward is in hopes of getting some leads on this case so we can bring some closure to the family," founder and director of Texas EquuSeach Tim Miller said. "EquuSearch is offering up to $10,000 for any information that would lead them to Millard, alive or deceased."

The organization joined the search for Millard on Thursday along with numerous volunteers.

Millard was last seen leaving his hotel room to attend the LSU-Vanderbilt basketball game. After the game, Millard and a client went to Happy's Irish Pub around 9:30 p.m.

According to the client, Millard said he was going back to his hotel room, which was less than a two-minute walk from the pub. He never made it back. A city worker later found Millard's phone about four blocks from the hotel. His debit card was also used after he left the pub and had activity on it until Saturday when Millard's wife, Amber, finally froze it.

Millard was last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue jeans. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.