MISSING: Elderly man with Alzheimer's last seen in NE Houston

Help find Robert Earl Watkins. He hasn't been seen since Sunday afternoon in the 8600 block of Westcott Road.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing elderly man last seen Sunday in northeast Houston.

Robert Earl Watkins, 73, is a Black man with brown eyes, grayish hair, and a dark brown complexion.

He's 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, a yellow hat, and jeans with black patches, according to Houston police.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.