7-year-old boy reported missing from Spring found dead inside washing machine, HCSO reports

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler had been missing for a few hours before his body was found. Investigators found him in the top-load washing machine in the garage.

A boy missing from Spring was found dead inside a washing machine Thursday morning.

Seven-year-old Troy Khoeler had been missing for a few hours from a home on Rosegate Drive in the Birnam Wood subdivision, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Troy was found in the top-load machine in the garage of the same home he was reported missing from, a Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide detective said at the scene. Investigators wouldn't comment on if there was water inside the machine or if the lid was closed, but did say Troy was clothed.

He was found by Precinct 4 deputies when they searched the house. The boy's parents were taken in for questioning which is standard procedure, HCSO Lt. Robert Minchew.

He wouldn't comment on whether there were any injuries or signs of foul play, and said it's too soon to determine if it was an accident.

"Whether he was killed by the washing machine or killed and placed in it, we're just so far from that, I can't comment," Minchew said.

The parents told investigators Troy first turned up missing around 4 a.m., according to Minchew.

They reported it to the constable's office around 5:20 a.m. After questioning the parents, deputies searched the neighborhood, but didn't find any sign of Troy. That's when they did a more thorough search of the house.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

Troy lived in the home with both parents and no other siblings. Minchew said he had been a foster child and was adopted by the couple in 2019.

HCSO is now handling the investigation.

