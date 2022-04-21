MISSING: Nine-year-old boy last seen in SW Houston

Elmer Esequiel was seen Thursday morning in the Braeburn area. Anyone with any information should call Houston police.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing nine-year-old last seen in southwest Houston.

Police say Elmer Esequiel was seen in the 8100 block of Sangamon Lane near the Southwest Freeway. That was on Thursday, April 21.

The little boy stands at 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds. He's Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair.

There's no description on the t-shirt and shorts he was wearing, but police said he wasn't wearing shoes at the time.

Anyone with any information on Elmer's whereabouts should call either the Houston Patrol at 713-884-3131, the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.