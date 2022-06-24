Missing: 7-month-old Houston baby with health issues

Kodi Davis is believed to be with her 18-year-old mother, Kennedy Greene, and she needs "immediate medical attention," according to family members.

HOUSTON — A search is underway for a Houston baby who hasn't been seen in 10 days.

Relatives told police that 7-month-old Kodi Davis has health issues and needs

"immediate medical attention."

She is believed to be with her mother, 18-year-old Kennedy Greene. They were last seen on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin Street, near NRG Park and south of the Texas Medical Center.

Greene is believed to be driving a 2017 Honda 4D with Texas plate JDS5615. The vehicle may also have an unknown paper tag, according to Houston police.

Kodi weighs 11 pounds with black hair and brown eyes with a light brown complexion.

Greene is 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 165 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium brown complexion.

If you've seen them, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.