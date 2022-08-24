MISSING: 10-year-old girl last seen leaving her apartment for school in NW Houston

Amirah Perryman went missing after leaving her home on Hollister Street near West Tidwell Road.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a 10-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday after leaving her northwest Houston apartment for school.

Her name is Amirah Perryman, but police said she also goes by Danielle. She is about 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 83 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

It's unknown what she was wearing when she left her home on Hollister Street near W Tidwell Road.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840 or 911.

