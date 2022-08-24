MISSING: Young sisters reported missing in NW Houston

Amirah and Kamiah Perryman went missing after leaving their apartment on Hollister Street near West Tidwell Road.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find two young sisters who were reported missing Wednesday in northwest Houston.

The sisters are 10 and 11 years old.

Their mother reportedly went to a Houston Police Department substation Wednesday morning to report the 10-year-old, Amirah Perryman, missing after she didn't get on her school bus, officials said. The mother then told police that Amirah's 11-year-old sister, Kamiah, hasn't been seen since Monday night.

Both girls were last seen at their apartment on Hollister Street near W Tidwell Road.

Houston police said 10-year-old Amirah is about 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 83 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what she was last wearing.

Kamiah Perryman, 11, is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 122 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840 or 911.

