Missing

Search continues for missing former UH Student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali.
Credit: Qasim Ali, brother
Aamir Ali is missing in Comal County

CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search is still ongoing for a missing former University of Houston student who was last seen during a camping trip at Canyon Lake, according to his family.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake north of San Antonio in the search for Aamir Ali.

The search began on Saturday at the lake, where his family said he had gone camping with friends at a park.

According to his brother, Qasim, Ali's phone and clothes were found by the lake.

His brother said they are asking for more volunteers at the search site, especially volunteers with search dogs or drones.

If you have seen Ali or have any information about his disappearance, contact the Comal County Sheriff's Office at 830-620-3400. 

