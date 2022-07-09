Silver Alert: 84-year-old Houston woman last seen Wednesday in SW Houston

Pearl Radcliffe might be with her dog, a black lab mix named Maximus. She was last seen on Acadian Drive near Keegan's Bayou and Eldridge Park.

HOUSTON — A search is underway in southwest Houston for a missing elderly woman.

Pearl Radcliffe, 84, was last seen Wednesday, September 7, leaving her home near Acadian Drive, which is near South Kirkwood Road and West Bellfort Boulevard. According to Texas EquuSearch, she might be with her dog, a black lab mix named Maximus.

They say she has memory issues so she might be confused.

Radcliffe liked to walk her dog along Keegan's bayou behind her home and was last seen wearing a pink top and pants.

Police described Radcliffe as around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Equusearch has volunteers scouring the neighborhood for any sign of Radcliffe and her dog.

If you've seen her or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

