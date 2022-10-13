MISSING: 8-year-old twins last seen at apartment complex in southeast Houston

Police need your help to find 8-year-old twins who were last seen Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old twins who went missing Thursday.

The girls were last seen at an apartment complex on the South Loop East Freeway near Telephone Road.

Their names are Rockell and Rochell Cox. They are about 4 feet tall and weigh approximately 70 pounds. Police said they have black hair and brown eyes.

It's unknown what they were last wearing before they went missing.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on these girls' whereabouts to call the missing person's desk at 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.