MISSING: 69-year-old with Parkinson's last seen in SW Houston

Tesfazgi Gebrekidan Kelit was last seen on Monday afternoon walking away from his residence in the 7200 block of Bellerive Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a 69-year-old man with Parkinson's who was last seen Monday in southwest Houston.

Tesfazgi Gebrekidan Kelit walked away from his residence in the 7200 block of Bellerive Drive on Monday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Kelit is a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.