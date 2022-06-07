Missing 5-year-old girl found safe

It's unknown where she was found but she was able to leave with her family at a Houston Police Department substation.

HOUSTON — The 5-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Missouri City area Monday has been found safe.

It's unknown where the little girl was found but it appears she was reunited with her family at a Houston Police Department substation on Nitida Street, in Southwest Houston.

Air 11 flew over the substation and saw the 5-year-old jumping in the arms of several people who appeared to be elated that she was located safe.

Details on how the girl wandered away are unknown but we have a crew on scene working to gather that information.



What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.