Missing 14-year-old girl last seen five days ago in Greenspoint area

Gabriella Price was last seen in the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive on Oct. 6, according to her family.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Gabriella Price hasn't been seen since Oct. 6, according to her family. She was last seen leaving the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive in the Greenspoint area.

There's no description available of what she was wearing at the time.

Gabriella is 5 feet tall and weighs 164 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

If you see her or know anything about this case, please call Houston police at 713-884-3131 or the HPD Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.