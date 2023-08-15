MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen Saturday night in NW Houston

Antonio Limas was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, white Nike shoes and carrying a gray backpack with extra clothes.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing 13-year-old Antonio Limas who was last seen in northwest Houston Saturday night.

Authorities said Antonio was last seen on Colleen Road near Campbell Road and Blalock Road around 8 p.m.

Antonio is described as being around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, white shorts, white Nike shoes and carrying a gray backpack with extra clothes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.