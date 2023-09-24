Search resumes for missing Liberty County grandmother after detectives find evidence of foul play

Behind Sheryl Ann Siddall’s home, investigators found evidence suggesting that something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders Siddall’s backyard.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — The search for a missing Liberty County woman who hasn't made contact with her family since Sept. 12 resumed Sunday morning as detectives believe she may have been a victim of foul play.

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office began the search for Sheryl Ann Siddall last week when deputies were called out to her home, which is about 15 miles northeast of Cleveland, for a welfare check on Sept. 18. At the home, deputies met Donald Lee Hassler, 52, who gave them consent to search the home.

That's when deputies said they found blood stains on the floor.

"As the deputy walked into the kitchen area, he observed what appeared to be blood stains on the floor in the kitchen, some on the cabinet and possibly a few on the ceiling," LCSO Captain David Meyers said.

Hassler told investigators Siddall said she was leaving to visit her sister in Oklahoma. However, all of her personal belongings - including her vehicle and purse - were still on the property. Her family said Siddall does not have a sister in Oklahoma, but her daughter does live there.

LCSO said Hassler was taken into custody on a charge of felon in possession of firearms.

Siddall's family said they didn't know Hassler, but he told deputies he was purchasing the home from the woman.

Behind Siddall’s home, investigators found evidence suggesting that something was dragged into Horseshoe Lake, which borders Siddall’s backyard. The lake was searched last week but nothing was found.

The search continues for Sheryl Siddall in Liberty County. Siddall was last in contact with family on Sept. 12. One week ago, deputies say blood stains were found in her home when they did a welfare check. The DA’s office is assisting in the search today. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ViE0JNnIYf — Troy Kless (@TroyKlessTV) September 24, 2023