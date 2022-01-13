Texas EquuSearch asking public for help locating missing Kenney Marshall

Help find him: Kenney Marshall was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 8 leaving HCA Houston Healthcare Hospital in Kingwood

NEW CANEY, Texas — Texas EquuSearch is asking for your help to find a 54-year-old man who was last seen in Kingwood.

Kenney Marshall was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Jan. 8 leaving HCA Houston Healthcare Hospital, according to Texas EquuSearch.



Marshall has cognitive impairments and is not familiar with the Houston and Kingwood areas, authorities said.

"Kenney may not understand you are trying to help, so please do not chase or follow Kenney, and simply keep him in sight while you contact authorities or Texas EquuSearch," representatives with the search and rescue group said Thursday in a statement.

Marshall was last seen wearing a plaid flannel shirt, Wrangler blue jeans, and work boots.

Texas EquuSearch described Marshall as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds with graying brown hair, blue eyes, and fair skin.

The search group is asking anyone who lives in the Kingwood, Porter, and New Caney areas to search their properties, vehicles, RVs, trailers, sheds, and garages for Marshall as he may be seeking shelter from the cold.