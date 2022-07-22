Landry is the Texas State student who vanished in December 2020 on the way to his family's home in Missouri City for Christmas break. Here's a timeline.

HOUSTON — A promising tip in the Jason Landry case has proved to be another false alarm.

Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on December 13, 2020 on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break.

His wrecked car was found abandoned in Caldwell County the next day, along with his backpack, clothing and other personal items. But there was no sign of Landry himself.

Since then, countless searches by law enforcement, family and complete strangers have failed to turn up any new clues into what happened to the 21-year-old.

False alarms, conspiracy theories and tips from well-meaning armchair detectives have gotten the family's hopes up time and again, only to be let down.

The latest tip came all the way from New York City where police were asking for the public's help to identify a young man found unconscious in the Bronx on July 22.

"This person was discovered unconscious & unresponsive in the streets with no apparent injuries. He did not possess any ID," NYPD posted on its Facebook page late last night.

Since there is a resemblance to Landry, several people shared the post on a Facebook page set up by Jason's family. They responded this morning.

"The New York Police Dept. has posted the picture of an unidentified young man that was found lying on a street in the Bronx unresponsive. He is in the hospital right now. The detectives at the Texas AG's office are in contact with the detectives in New York about Jason. They have already sent the necessary id information for Jason to NY. The people in NY should be able to positively conclude whether this young man is Jason or not later today," the post said. "Thank you to everyone who have contacted us to let us know about this young man. Please be in prayer for whoever this young man is and his family. We pray that he'll be identified, recover and be able to rejoin his family."

Just after noon, NYPD tweeted that the unconscious man has been identified by his family in Yonkers.

Yet another disappointment for Pastor Kent Landry and the rest of the family.

There's a $10,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Landry.

Timeline leading to Jason Landry's disappearance

Dec. 13, 2020, 10:55 p.m. - Landry left his apartment in San Marcos with the intent to travel to his parents' home in Missouri City.

Dec. 13, 11:05 p.m. - Landry was driving his vehicle on Highway 80 and passes under I-35 in San Marcos.

Dec. 13, 11:07 p.m. - Landry continued to drive south on Highway 80 entering Caldwell County.

Dec. 13, 11:11 p.m. - Landry was in Martindale, Texas, continuing south on Highway 80.

Dec. 13, 11:15 p.m. - Landry passes over SH130 on Highway 80.

Dec. 14, 12:31 a.m. - Landry’s wrecked vehicle was found abandoned in the 2300 block of Salt Flat Road. The lights were on, the keys were in the ignition and the front passenger side door locked. It was a single-vehicle collision, most likely from over-correcting on the gravel road, spinning off the roadway and crashing the rear-end into a tree, the sheriff's office said.

The approximate 67-minute window between the last data footprint from Landry and the discovery of the crash scene is what investigators are focusing on.

Troopers who responded to the crash scene found Landry's backpack, ball cap, toiletries and a tumbler with a dead fish in it about 900 feet away. They say the backpack contained a small amount of marijuana, a laptop and gaming equipment.

The next morning, Landry's father went to the scene and also found his son's clothing -- shirt, shorts, socks, underwear, sandals and a wristwatch -- in the roadway about 900 feet from the crash scene.

He is described as a white male who is just over 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his disappearance can call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6777.