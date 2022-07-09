MISSING: HPD looking for 29-year-old Darrell Bowers who was last seen in May

Darrell Bowers was last seen by family in the 3100 block of Gillespie Street on May 14 around 2 p.m.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 29-year-old man last seen on May 14 in Houston's Greater Fifth Ward.

Police described Bowers as approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall and 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a v-neck t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



