Have you seen her? Woman missing since Monday last seen in SW Houston

Authorities need your help to find Hollie Bloemer who was last seen on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Monday.

Her name is Hollie Bloemer. She is 31 years old.

Police said she was last seen in southwest Houston on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive.

Hollie was last seen wearing a green, orange, and beige sweater with blue jeans. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hollie was last seen driving a 2017 Silver Jeep Cherokee with Texas License Plate number NVK3119.

If you have seen Hollie or know of her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.