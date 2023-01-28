Have you seen him? HCSO searching for missing 70-year-old man last seen in NW Houston

Authorities need your help to find a missing 70-year-old man last seen in northwest Houston.

Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen on Woodnettle Lane in the Willowood neighborhood near the Tomball Parkway and Fallbrook.

Officials said Toles was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants and black shoes. He may be driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck with the Texas license plate GRP6803.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-755-7427 or 911.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.