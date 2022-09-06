MISSING: Katy teen last seen Monday

Fifteen-year-old Leila Skani was last seen close to her home near the Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Authorities need your help finding a teenager who went missing Monday in the Katy area.

Leila Skaini, 15, was last seen close to her home on Gaston Road, which is near the Grand Parkway and the Westpark Tollway, Fort Bend County deputies said.

Leila is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

Deputies said no indication of foul play has been reported.

If you have any information on Leila's whereabouts, please call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665. You can also contact Detective Davis at Tyler.davis@fortbendcountytx.gov.

We are seeking the public’s help in locating Leila Skaini, 15, who was last seen on Mon., Sept. 5, close to her home by the 6800 block of Gaston Rd. Katy, TX. Leila is 5’7” & weighs about 120 lbs. pic.twitter.com/QFc0don4vR — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) September 7, 2022

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.