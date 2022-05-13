Search for Felicia Johnson continues after nearly a month

Sunday marks one month since the California woman disappeared while visiting Houston.

On Saturday, the Texas Center for the Missing will host its annual Harris County Missing Persons Day event.

This event comes as 24-year-old Felicia Johnson has been missing for nearly a whole month. Sunday marks one month since the California woman disappeared while visiting Houston.

Her father, Kevin Johnson said he met with Houston police last Friday.

“We do know when all her social media her bank account anything of her movements stopped on the 16th so that’s what I know for sure," he said.

Johnson said police were able to confirm Felicia is in the surveillance video handed over by Cover Girls adult entertainment club, where she was allegedly last seen.

“They have identified her on the surveillance footage that that is her and they also know where her last whereabouts were," Johnson said.

Houston police were unable to confirm this information to KHOU 11.

He said they couldn’t go into further details but he left with a better idea of where the investigation stands.

“I just appreciate knowing anything at this point,” Johnson said.

Saturday, families of missing persons in Harris County will be hoping to gain similar insight.

"This event, Missing in Harris County Day, started in 2015,” said Melissa Rangel with the Texas Center for the Missing.

Her agency organizes the day each year. She said it’s a chance for loved ones to connect with resources.

"If you just need some sort of guidance from law enforcement to move forward to the next step, you'll be able to do this tomorrow because all the resources that you need that involved missing persons will available under one roof," Rangel said.

She said it’s also a chance for families to connect with others working through the uncertainty of a missing loved one.

“These families need to connect with others that are going through the same crisis as they are someone that understands their pain," Rangel said.

In Johnson’s case, HPD said it’s still a very active investigation. They had no other further details to release to help protect the integrity of the investigation.

Johnson said each day not knowing feels like an eternity. He’s pleading for anyone to come forward with information.

"Can somebody please find it in their heart to come forward and just say something if you know something?” he asked.