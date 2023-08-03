Endangered missing alert: 70-year-old man last seen Tuesday in SW Houston

A man with intellectual disabilities has been missing since the early-morning hours of Aug. 1.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 70-year-old Houston man.

They say Lawrence Robinson was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the 7100 block of Osage St. near Bellaire Blvd.

Robinson has intellectual disabilities, according to the DPS.

He was wearing a hat with the shape of Texas on it, a blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Robinson is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 190 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes.

If you see him, please call the Houston Police Department or 911.