Endangered missing alert: 70-year-old man last seen Tuesday in SW Houston

A man with intellectual disabilities has been missing since the early-morning hours of Aug. 1.
Credit: Texas DPS
Lawrence Robinson, 70, was last seen in the 7100 block of Osage St. near Bellaire Blvd. on Aug. 1.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a 70-year-old Houston man. 

They say Lawrence Robinson was last seen around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the 7100 block of Osage St. near Bellaire Blvd. 

Robinson has intellectual disabilities, according to the DPS.

He was wearing a hat with the shape of Texas on it, a blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. 

Robinson is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 190 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes. 

If you see him, please call the Houston Police Department or 911. 

Credit: Texas DPS
