CLEAR Alert discontinued for man who'd been missing since March 23

TEXAS, USA — A CLEAR alert has been discontinued for a man that went missing on March 23. He was last seen that morning in Hamshire, Texas.

Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, was considered to be in imminent danger after last being seen in the 13400 block of Mustang Trail. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says he suffers from dementia and has some trouble speaking.

The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the Silver Alert as of 8:38 a.m. this Wednesday.

No other information is available.

