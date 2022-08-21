CLEAR Alert issued for missing Houston woman

Lydia Garza went missing Saturday morning near the University of Houston.

HOUSTON — A CLEAR Alert was issued on Sunday for a missing Houston woman who was last seen near the University of Houston.

Lydia Garza, 48, went missing Saturday on Martin Luther King Boulevard near University Lofts on the UH campus.

Garza is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 162 pounds. She has black and gray hair with brown eyes and was wearing a long sleeve pink shirt, black leggings, and black and red sandals when she went missing.

She was also in a gray 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC with Texas license plate RLC 5246. Police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Garza's disappearance is asked to contact the University of Houston Police Department at (713) 743-3333.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.