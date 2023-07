Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the children are ages 12 and 6. The search is taking place at an off-road park on Gulf Pump Road in Crosby.

Deputies are searching for two children who went underwater and didn't resurface at an off-road park in Crosby, Texas Saturday night.

The sheriff's office's marine unit, as well as other support teams, are assisting in the search.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

