MISSING: Man with dementia last seen near Hermann Park

Help find him. Authorities need your help to find Chester Collins. He was last seen last week.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help finding Chester Collins, a 66-year-old man with dementia who was last seen last week in Houston's Museum District.

Collins was last seen Thursday in the Hermann Park area, near the Houston Zoo.

He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is a Black man with brown eyes and partially gray hair. It's unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the department's missing person's division at 832-394-1840.



