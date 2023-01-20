AMBER Alert issued for two missing girls in McKinney

The alert for Jennifer and Jessica Burns was issued early Friday morning. Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MCKINNEY, Texas — An AMBER Alert was issued early Friday for two missing girls out of McKinney.

Jessica Burns, 9, and Jennifer Burns, 6, were last seen in the area of 320 North Central Expressway in McKinney shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the alert.

The alert was issued around 1 a.m. Friday. McKinney is north of Dallas in Collin County.

Jame Burns, a 60-year-old woman, was named as the suspect on the alert.

Law enforcement believed the girls were "in grave or immediate danger," the alert said.

Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to call the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2700.

Details were limited on the vehicle involved with the alert, but officials said it was a black SUV with a white scratch on the front, silver door handles and black interior.

Jessica Burns, 4 feet, 10 inches tall and about 90 pounds, was last seen wearing dark-frame glasses, a red long-sleeve shirt with black shoulders/sleeves and blue jeans.

Jennifer Burns, 4 feet tall and 60 pounds, was last seen wearing purple-frame glasses, a light blue shirt with sparkle design on the front and blue jeans.

Jame Burns, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 230 pounds, was last seen wearing black clothing, the alert said.