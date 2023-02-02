San Antonio Police say Aviani Brown, 1, was last seen wearing a white beanie hat, black jacket, gray onesie with 'Unity' on it and orange sweatpants.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a toddler they believe has been abducted.

Aviani Brown, 1, was last seen around 12:53 a.m. Thursday on the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Rd., on the northeast side of town.

She was wearing a white beanie hat, black jacket, gray onesie with the word 'Unity' on it and orange sweatpants.

Aviani is 2'0" tall, weighs 23 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say the suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20, who may be driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with Texas license plate PJB2582.

If you have any information you are asked to call 9-1-1.

