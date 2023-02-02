Police say the AMBER Alert issued for the baby will be discontinued.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police confirm a 1-year-old baby was found safe and the suspect is being questioned Thursday.

Police say an AMBER Alert previously issued for the baby has been discontinued.

Earlier Thursday, an AMBER Alert was issued for a baby last seen early that morning on the northeast side of town.

Police say the suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20, who was believed be driving a white 2020 Honda Accord. He is now in custody and the baby is safe with family.

If you have any additional information on this case, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or please contact the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.

