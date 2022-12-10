Vigil held for missing Alvin ISD teacher last seen in New Orleans

"Our main goal is to find Michelle," Maggie Reynolds, Michelle's mother-in-law said. "Whatever it takes. However long it takes."

ALVIN, Texas — Members of the community recently gathered to hold a vigil for Michelle Reynolds, the missing Alvin ISD teacher who was last seen in Louisiana.

She's been missing since Sept. 22, but her car was found in New Orleans on Sept. 23. A photo of Reynolds, 48, was also discovered that same day as she walked near Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.

"Our main goal is to find Michelle," Maggie Reynolds, Michelle's mother-in-law said. "Whatever it takes. However long it takes. Her children desperately want her home. Her husband has searched high and low. It's a horrible, dreadful thing that you never think would happen in your family."

Meanwhile, Michelle's husband, Michael, worries about what kind of condition his wife could be in. The family has connections across Southeast Texas and New Orleans and continues to look for her nearly three weeks after she left her Alvin home to get food and never returned.

"She's ill," Michael said. "She's probably confused. We just need her home."

Michael said they hope someone will come forward with information on Michelle's disappearance. He said also said he believes she could be in a mental health crisis and not remember where she parked.

"Mental health crisis...it happens often in our country, and I don't think it gets enough publicity," Michael said. "Because it's kind of a stigma to have a mental health issue."

Reynolds is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and is described as having a thin build.