Have you seen her? 52-year-old woman reported missing in Fort Bend County

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Thelma Alvarado, 52, who was reported missing in the Richmond area on Sunday evening.

Deputies said Alvarado was last seen at 5:50 p.m. at 2100 Preston Street in Richmond.

She is a white woman about 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 148 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Deputies said Alvarado was also diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4638.

We are seeking the public’s help in locating missing person, Thelma Alvarado,52, who was last seen wearing a blue button up long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans by the 2100 block of Preston St, Richmond, TX. Alvarado was reported missing Sunday, June 5 at around 6:24 p.m. pic.twitter.com/sgmRTKmwbB — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 6, 2022

