Have you seen her? Missing woman with dementia last seen in Kingwood area

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for a missing woman with dementia last seen on Saturday in Kingwood.

Susan Turchi, 62, was last seen in the 2200 block of Rolling Meadows Drive. She was driving a green-colored 2008 Mercury Mariner with TX License Plate number GWM1417.

Turchi was wearing a white tank top with blue jeans and was said to be carrying a green and tan colored cross-body purse.

Turchi is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has green eyes and her hair is strawberry blonde colored.

If anyone has seen Turchi or know of her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.