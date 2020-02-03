HOUSTON — Police in southeast Houston early Monday are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 86-year-old woman.

Cora Thompson Smith was last seen at about 1:35 a.m. Monday at her home in the 7500 block of Kingsley, just south of I-45 and 610 South.

Houston police were told the woman suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing red pajamas and a white shirt with flowers on it. She may not be wearing shoes. She also walks with a limp.

Smith weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about Smith should call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.

