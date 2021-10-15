HPD: Houston woman with multiple mental health disorders has been missing almost a month

Elizabeth Ariyibi, 33, has been missing since Sept. 17. Investigators said she suffers from chronic schizophrenia, anxiety and insomnia.

HOUSTON — A woman who suffers from multiple mental health disorders has been reported missing for almost a month now in the Houston area, according to police.

Elizabeth Ariyibi, 33, has been missing since Sept. 17. Investigators said she suffers from chronic schizophrenia, anxiety and insomnia.

Houston police said Ariyibi was last seen in the 5100 block of Langley Road in the Homestead area. They say she left on foot and got onto a bus while carrying a backpack.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. According to police, she was wearing a burgundy dress and black shoes at the time she was last seen. Ariyibi has brown eyes and black hair.