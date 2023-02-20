Virginia 18-year-old who was missing for 3 weeks found at homeless shelter in Houston

Keith Anderson, who was last seen in Norfolk, VA on Feb. 4, was found safe in Houston Sunday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A former Norfolk State University student who was reported missing last month was found Sunday at a homeless shelter in Houston.

Keith Anderson, 18, was found safe in the afternoon, according to his mom's post on Facebook. He was initially reported missing on Jan. 29 after she dropped him off for classes at NSU.

Mesha Anderson said his disappearance was taking a toll on the family but she's grateful for the outpouring of support.

“I have other children out here, he has siblings. We’re not doing good at all," Mesha said. “I can’t put in words what these ladies are doing for me and what everybody in the community is doing for me. These are friends, family, old co-workers, new co-workers.”

Norfolk police said Keith was last seen on NSU's campus on the 29th, but that he was spotted at a 7-Eleven on Feb. 4. The university said he is not currently enrolled as a spring 2023 student after being enrolled in the fall.