Have you seen her? 17-year-old Houston girl hasn't been seen in nearly a week

Houston police are searching for Zoe Templeton, who disappeared Oct. 17 in the Edgebrook area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing for about a week.

Zoe Templeton, 17, was last seen about 8 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 4400 block of S. Shaver Street, near Edgebrook Drive and Galveston Road. Investigators said she was wearing a red and black tie-dye hoodie with black checkered shoes.

Templeton is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. According to officers, she has blue eyes and reddish brown hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department missing persons division at 832-394-1840.