Have you seen him? Missing teen reported in Sugar Land, deputies say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen in the Sugar Land area, according to deputies.

Zachary Ramirez, 15, was last spotted around midnight June 24 at his residence in the 16300 block of Brush Meadows Court.

He was wearing blue plaid pajamas, a gray t-shirt and had a blue medium-sized suitcase in hand at the time of his disappearance.

Ramirez is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Ramirez has a large brown mole on his forearm and a scar on the back of his head that looks like a backwards seven.

Investigators said there’s no indication of foul play, but they are concerned about his well-being.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Ramirez, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.