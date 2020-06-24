Have you seen her? Missing teen last seen in Seabrook a week ago

Kamrin Bushey, 17, has been missing since June 15. She goes by ‘Eva’ and has several unique tattoos and lip piercings.

SEABROOK, Texas — A Seabrook teen is still missing after she was last seen more than a week ago, according to police.

Seabrook police confirmed Kamrin Bushey, 17, has been missing since June 15.

She goes by “Eva.”

Investigators said she was last scene at her home during the early morning hours.

The teen has brown hair and green eyes. She stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has a 5-inch scar on the inside of her right forearm and a tattoo that says “love” on the knuckles of her left hand with three tattooed dots on her middle finger. She also has a tattoo of an ice cream cone on her leg and multiple lip piercings.

Bushey was wearing an orange shirt with khaki shorts when she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts should contact Seabrook Police Detective Ojeda by calling 281-291-5613 or by calling Seabrook Dispatch at 281-291-5610.

