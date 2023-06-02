Missing teen with autism last seen in Rosenberg neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police say

Police said Jacob Zarr, 15, was last seen on Stevens Court in the Villages of Town Center neighborhood.

ROSENBERG, Texas — Rosenberg police were searching for a missing teen on Monday night.

They posted a message to their Facebook page just after 9 p.m.

They said they were searching for Jacob Zarr, 15, who was last seen on Stevens Court in the Villages of Town Center neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Jacob is diagnosed with autism, police said.

They said the teen was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants. They said he wasn't wearing socks or shoes.

He's described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and light skin, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.

