Missing teen with autism last seen in Rosenberg neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police say

ROSENBERG, Texas — Rosenberg police were searching for a missing teen on Monday night.
They posted a message to their Facebook page just after 9 p.m.
They said they were searching for Jacob Zarr, 15, who was last seen on Stevens Court in the Villages of Town Center neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Jacob is diagnosed with autism, police said.
They said the teen was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants. They said he wasn't wearing socks or shoes.
He's described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and light skin, police said.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.
What to do when someone goes missing
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.
There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.