Oak Ridge North police searching for missing teen

Police said Miriam was last seen on foot near the Spring area Sunday morning.

OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas — The Oak Ridge North Police Department needs your help finding a 16-year-old teen that hasn't been seen since Sunday just before 12:30 a.m.

Miriam Fabrick was last seen on foot near the Spring area on Jules Court, which is north of Rayford Road along I-45.

Police said Miriam has an intellectual disability and poses a credible threat to her health and safety. Miriam has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing glasses, braces with pink bands, a T-shirt, jeans, and black clogs before she went missing.

If you know where Miriam is, contact Oak Ridge North police at 281-292-47-62.

