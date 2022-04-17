Teen with intellectual disability reported missing in north Houston

The Houston Police Department said Kobe Taylor hasn't been seen since Saturday at about 5 p.m. He was walking in the 600 block of Berry Road in north Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is hoping the public can help them locate a missing teen.

HPD said Kobe Taylor, 17, is diagnosed with an intellectual disability and was last seen on Saturday at about 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Berry Road, in north Houston.

Police said Taylor was on foot and carrying a black backpack and a blue backpack. He was wearing a black and burgundy shirt, gray shorts and black and blue shoes.

HPD said Taylor is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

HPD said Taylor's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call HPD at 832-394-1840.

