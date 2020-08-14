Missing teen last seen leaving Mission Bend home at 2 a.m. Sunday

Help us locate 15-year-old Richard Rodriguez. He left his home in the 14900 block of Rancho Camino Dr on August 9 at 2 a.m. He was wearing black pants with a white-colored polo shirt.



If you have any information please call our Missing Persons/Runaway Unit 713-755-7427. #hounews pic.twitter.com/vFQBpUoE4z