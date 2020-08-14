Missing teen last seen leaving Mission Bend home at 2 a.m. Sunday

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Authorities said 15-year-old Richard Rodriguez has been missing since leaving his house last weekend.
He left his home in the 14900 block of Rancho Camino Drive, near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Highway 6. He left at about 2 a.m. and was wearing black pants and a white shirt.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the HCSO Missing Persons/Runaway Unit at 713-755-7427.