x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

Missing teen last seen leaving Mission Bend home at 2 a.m. Sunday

Richard Rodriguez, 15, left his home wearing black pants and a white shirt. Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call 713-755-7427.
Credit: HCSO
This is 15-year-old Richard Rodriguez. Harris County authorities said he has been missing since Aug. 9, 2020.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.

Authorities said 15-year-old Richard Rodriguez has been missing since leaving his house last weekend.

He left his home in the 14900 block of Rancho Camino Drive, near the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and Highway 6. He left at about 2 a.m. and was wearing black pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the HCSO Missing Persons/Runaway Unit at 713-755-7427.

    

Related Articles