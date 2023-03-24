Have you seen Megan? Missing teen last seen leaving Katy home

Megan Lamz was reportedly last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in Katy on a bicycle. Her bike was found the next day, but Megan was not with it.

KATY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help with finding a 15-year-old who has been missing for two days.

Megan Lamz was reportedly last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in Katy on a bicycle. Her bike was found the next day, but Megan was not with it.

Fort Bend County deputies said she was wearing a black “Friday the Thirteenth” sweatshirt, beige cargo pants, black converse, and a green backpack when she went missing.

Deputies said there is no indication of foul play.

If you have any information on Megan's whereabouts, please call 281-341-4665, option 1.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.