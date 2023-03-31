Teen missing for more than a week last seen at Katy truck stop

Maegan Lamz was reportedly last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in Katy on a bicycle. Her bike was found the next day, but Maegan was not with it.

KATY, Texas — We have an update on teen who was last seen more than a week ago in Katy.

On Friday, the Ft. Bend County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that 15-year-old Megan Lamz was seen on video leaving her neighborhood at around 4 p.m. on March 22. She was then seen at the Love’s Truck Stop on I-10 and Pederson Road at around 7 p.m. that same day.

The teen was on a bicycle and wearing a black ‘Friday the Thirteenth’ sweatshirt, beige cargo pants, and black Converse shoes. She was also carrying a black backpack.

Her bike was found abandoned near the intersection of Kingsland Boulevard and Cane Island Parkway the next day, but Maegan was not with it.

Update on missing juvenile https://t.co/9oJAN3bBcw — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 31, 2023

The sheriff’s office doesn’t suspect foul play. They ask anyone who has any information to call 281-341-4665.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.