Teen found safe after being reported missing in Houston area

Candace Rose Olson, who goes by Rose, disappeared from her home after trying on homecoming dresses, according to her dad.

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing last weekend was found safe, according to her father.

Candace Rose Olson, who goes by Rose, had been missing since Sept. 9.

Christopher Soto said his daughter was trying on homecoming dresses at her home near Cypress before suddenly disappearing.

"The window was just wide open," he said.

Soto said he tried calling Olson on Facetime, but a man answered her phone instead.

"I talked to the gentleman," he said.

According to Soto, the man said he found his daughter's phone on the road and he agreed to meet up to give it back. Once Soto got the phone back, he said he went through it, looking for clues. He said her social media was completely wiped out, but he did find a message from someone saying they'd send an Uber.

Soto said his daughter had just moved to the Houston area in March after living with her mom out of state.