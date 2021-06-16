Texas EquuSearch looking for missing South Houston man

Founder Tim Miller said Ruben Sanchez has been missing for more than two days.

SOUTH HOUSTON, Texas — A South Houston resident disappeared from his home earlier this week and Texas EquuSearch has joined police efforts to find him, according to the organization's Found Tim Miller.

Ruben Sanchez, 41, has been missing since Monday.

Miller said crews were searching around his home and they found dozens of animals living in terrible conditions. He said officers with the South Houston Police Department and a local rescue group were at the home Wednesday tending the animals.

It wasn't specified what types of animals there were.

Sanchez was last seen wearing blue basketball shorts and a tan t-shirt. He has very short, black hair and walks with a limp. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.