Missing: Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Katy man with 'cognitive impairment'

KATY, Texas — A Katy man with a cognitive impairment has been missing since Thursday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
They say 79-year-old Margarito Guana has Alzheimer's and needs his medication.
Guana was last seen around 5 p.m. at 17000 block Littleglen Lane in Katy.
Guana was wearing a blue Astros shirt and brown pants. He is 5'8, 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Highlander with TX license pplate 8LMVX.
HCSO says Guana's disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.
If you have any information about this case, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.