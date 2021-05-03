Missing: Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Katy man with 'cognitive impairment'

Help us locate Margarito Gauna, 79, who was last seen on March 4 in the 17000 block of Little Glen Ln in Katy. He was wearing a blue Astros shirt and brown pants. He is driving a gray 2013 Toyota Highlander SUV. He has Alzheimer’s and needs medication. Call 713-755-7427 #hounews pic.twitter.com/iJnvB8rsKA