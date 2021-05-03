x
Missing: Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Katy man with 'cognitive impairment'

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for Margarito Guana who was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Hylander, TX 8LMVX.
Margarito Guana, 79, was last seen around 5 p.m. at 17000 block Littleglen Lane in Katy.

KATY, Texas — A Katy man with a cognitive impairment has been missing since Thursday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

They say 79-year-old Margarito Guana has Alzheimer's and needs his medication.

Guana was last seen around 5 p.m. at 17000 block Littleglen Lane in Katy.

Guana was wearing a blue Astros shirt and brown pants. He is 5'8, 240 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a gray 2013 Toyota Highlander with TX license pplate 8LMVX.

HCSO says Guana's disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427.

