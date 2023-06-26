West U police say no evidence of foul play in disappearance of father of 3; search, investigation continue

Brett Detamore, 38, has been missing since Wednesday, June 21. His new Dodge pickup was found burned in Bear Creek Park about 20 miles away in west Houston.

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas — West University Place police said Monday there's still no sign of Brett Detamore who's been missing since Wednesday, June 21.

The 38-year-old married father of three was last seen in West U, west of Bellaire, early that morning.

His new yellow Dodge Ram pickup truck was found burned later that day in Bear Creek Park, about 20 miles away, the West University Place Police Department confirmed Friday.

In a Monday's news conference, WUPD Chief Ken Walker said a surveillance camera recorded the truck leaving the neighborhood at 4:21 a.m.

Hours later, Houston police found the badly burned truck, traced the VIN to Detamore and notified West University police.

Walker said a witness came forward and said they saw a man walking away from the burning vehicle.

Since then, WUPD, HPD Harris County Constable precincts 1 and 5 and Texas Equusearch volunteers have been looking for Detamore.

“It’s one of our residents that disappeared and we take these things seriously," Walker said.

The chief said they have "absolutely no information" of foul play in the case but the investigation continues.

“We do have some information that indicates it may have been pre-planned with no crime involved, but it’s way too early to come to that conclusion," Walker said.

It wasn't unusual for Detamore to leave early in the morning, according to Walker, and they've found no history of domestic issues. The chief said they are waiting for a search warrant to check phone and financial records.

“Unfortunately, in high-profile cases, social media takes over and a lot of misinformation is spread, as well as people that claim to have knowledge of the missing person or the investigation into the missing person," Walker said.

Detamore, a married father of three, is 6 feet 1 and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. It's not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you see Detamore or have any information about the case, you're asked to call WUPD at 713-668-0330 or call 911.